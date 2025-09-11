Survey opens to craft future of wastewater management in Nelson

Photo: File The future of wastewater treatment in Nelson will be the topic of a new survey orchestrated by the City of Nelson.

The City of Nelson will be seeking input on the output of the water treatment plant west of the city.

Resident input about the future location of the city’s aging water treatment plant is being sought through a new engagement opportunity on the Let’s Talk Nelson engagement portal.

The information gathered from the survey, which is open until Oct. 31, will help create the Liquid Waste Management Plan (LWMP), a document that will help determine the infrastructure of the treatment plant, and the policies and programs that manage liquid waste.

Nelson’s current wastewater treatment plan has served the community for over 50 years. But aging infrastructure, and new regulatory standards mean it's time for a major reinvestment, said says Colin Innes, city director of engineering, capital works and special projects.

The next stage of the LWMP planning is designed to inform residents about potential plant location sites and provide an opportunity for voting, comments and feedback. Residents can also see the results of an initial survey that was conducted in 2024.

“This process is about more than pipes and pumps,” said Innes, “it’s about clean water, a healthy Kootenay River, long-term affordability, and how we protect public spaces, ecosystems and future growth.”

Residents can review the pros and cons of each of the long-listed sites, and how they compare to the two short-listed locations — the existing site at Grohman Narrows, and the former landfill site at 70 Lakeside Drive.

Some of the considerations include whether the site is on city-owned property, its proximity to existing or proposed housing, and whether it is above flood plain elevation.

Residents can access the online survey at letstalk.nelson.ca/liquid-waste-management-plan. Paper copies are also available at City Hall and the Nelson Public Library.