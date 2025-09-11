Kaslo council approves South Beach purchase and sale agreement

Photo: Castanet Kaslo municipal hall

Council has approved a revised Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) with Quality Property Developments – a big step forward for the RV park development proposed for South Beach.

The agreement is a result of over a year of negotiations, public consultation, and technical assessments. The motion passed 3-2, with Councillors Erika Bird and Matthew Brown voting in opposition, and Mayor Suzan Hewat and Councillors Molly Leathwood and Robert Lang voting in favour.

The PSA outlines terms and conditions that need to be fulfilled before the Village will sell its road allowances and parcels within South Beach to Quality Property Developments (QPD), which would facilitate the developer’s proposed strata RV park.

Approval of the PSA means the Village and QPD can begin working on the terms and conditions. The agreement will not be finalized, and the land transfer will not occur, until all the conditions are met and both parties are satisfied.

If conditions are met, QPD will pay $269,220 for 19,307 square metres of Village road allowances and parcels, and the Village will receive 1,447 square metres of QPD’s parcels at no cost (valued at $44,625). The Village would then own all the land within 30 metres of Kaslo River’s natural boundary and 15 metres of Kootenay Lake’s natural boundary, and QPD would be able to consolidate lots, rezone the property, and subdivide – necessary steps towards realizing the RV park, but only possible if the land transfer occurs.

Council discussed possible terms and conditions during an in-camera Committee of the Whole meeting on July 30. Three motions were made, and released to the public on August 26:

That rather than the Village accepting monies for Village land, the agreement be amended to reflect a land swap (defeated);

That the Village conduct an analysis of the economic and social impacts of the proposed RV park prior to finalizing a purchase and sale agreement (defeated);

That the Village proceed with a net disposition of land as it relates to the proposed RV park (carried).

“I’m still of the opinion that a land swap without financial compensation for the Village is the right way to go,” said Councillor Bird during the August 26 meeting.

A land swap would involve reconfiguring the land so there is no net loss or gain for either party.

“I would bring the attention of council to the many, many legitimate concerns stated in the large volume of correspondence received by council on the matter,” said Councillor Brown.

The land exchange and proposed RV park have sent ripples through the Village. Since the proposal was first brought to the public at the end of 2023, council has received hundreds of letters from residents, some in favour but most opposed to the development.

“I am urging council to listen to the voices of its constituents,” said Brown.

All the same, the PSA was approved and time is of the essence for completion of the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

Here are the key terms and conditions settled upon by the Village and QPD.

The Village will sell 19,307 square metres of parcels and road allowances to QPD for $269,220 excluding GST.

QPD will give the Village 1,447 square metres of its parcels at no cost; in original discussions, the Village was to purchase them. The land is valued at $44,625.

The Village’s obligation to sell the land to QPD is subject to: a survey of the natural boundary of Kootenay Lake and Kaslo River; verification that the Village’s water system has sufficient capacity to service the land during peak demand; archeological, environmental, flood hazard, and sewerage dispersal assessments; QPD’s compliance with any obligations under the Environmental Management Act and Contaminated Sites Regulation; the Village enacting an RV park regulations bylaw; QPD constructing walkways and pathways along the river; naturalization of the proposed flood wall area; and appropriate Indigenous consultation.

QPD’s obligation to complete the transaction is subject to its satisfaction with the physical, environmental, and geotechnical condition of the Village’s land, and any conditions imposed by the Village’s approving officer for consolidation and subdivision of lots.

QPD will dedicate a 20-metre road right-of-way as a public highway.

Both parties agree that a road closure bylaw will need to be adopted and referred to the Province. Council gave first reading to the bylaw during the August 26 meeting, which will close and remove the highway dedication for undeveloped portions of Lakeview Street, Second Street, I Avenue, H Avenue and Lane, and G Avenue and Lane.

Both parties also agree that service right-of-ways must be registered for utilities and a proposed raw water line from the lake to the Kaslo Golf Course; and that the lands must be rezoned.