Lakeside Park to be site of peace pole as part of UN International Day of Peace

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons A peace pole will be planted in Lakeside Park on Sept. 21 for the UN's International Day of Peace.

A peace pole is being planted in the soil of Nelson’s waterfront as a dedication on the United Nations' International Day of Peace.

The Rotary clubs of Nelson will be dedicating the pole — an internationally recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family — on Sunday, Sept. 21 (11:45 a.m.) at Lakeside Park near the ball fields.

“A peace pole brings people together to inspire, awaken and uplift the human consciousness the world over,” read a statement from Rotary International.

Nelson’s peace pole will join 300,000 peace poles on every continent and almost all countries in the world.

“They remind us to think, speak and act in the spirit of peace and harmony,” a Rotary statement read.

Each peace pole bears the message, “May peace prevail on Earth.”

The City of Nelson provided the concrete base for the peace pole and Spearhead contributed the materials and engineering support for the project.

As well, the Interact clubs at L.V. Rogers Secondary School and Trafalgar Middle School have been “instrumental” in the design and landscaping plan of the peace pole.