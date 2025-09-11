Emergency water restrictions in effect for the Balfour water system

Photo: File Emergency water restrictions are in effect for the Balfour Water System.

Essential use only is how residents living in the Balfour water system have to approach water usage moving forward.

On Wednesday, the Regional District of Central Kootenay implemented emergency water restrictions after a controls issue with lake pumps surfaced.

The issue has prevented the delivery of water to the system’s treatment plant.

Emergency water restrictions include the following essential uses only:

Drinking water;

Food preparation;

Minimal laundry/sanitary; and

No irrigation permitted.

Water users will be notified once restrictions are no longer required, or if an extension is necessary.