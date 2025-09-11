276398
Emergency water restrictions in effect for the Balfour water system

Water restrictions in effect

Essential use only is how residents living in the Balfour water system have to approach water usage moving forward.

On Wednesday, the Regional District of Central Kootenay implemented emergency water restrictions after a controls issue with lake pumps surfaced.

The issue has prevented the delivery of water to the system’s treatment plant.

Emergency water restrictions include the following essential uses only:

  • Drinking water;
  • Food preparation;
  • Minimal laundry/sanitary; and
  • No irrigation permitted.

Water users will be notified once restrictions are no longer required, or if an extension is necessary.

  • Additional water conservation measures are available on the RDCK website: www.rdck.ca/water.

