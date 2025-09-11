Nelson updates major municipal document as OCP passes

Photo: File For the first time in 12 years Nelson's Official Community Plan has been updated.

If you don’t like the latest version of Nelson’s Official Community Plan (OCP), wait five years and it will change.

Every five years B.C. municipalities are required under the Local Government Act to update official community plans. Not that the OCP is written in stone until that point in time. The OCP is a “living” document, meaning it can and should be amended from time to time.

On Tuesday night it was Nelson’s turn to update its OCP, with city council voting unanimously in favour of the updated and amended version. One hundred and 30 weeks of community engagement, research and revisions now bring Nelsonites an updated plan.

The OCP is a comprehensive long-term policy document that guides the city's growth, land use, and decision-making.

The adoption of the OCP does not in itself create financial impacts or obligations, said Natalie Andrijancic, city director of development services and climate leadership in the report to council.

“The city is not required to implement the actions or studies recommended in the OCP,” she pointed out. “Any actions, plans or studies that are anticipated to have financial implications to the city will be brought forward by staff as part of the regular project and budget planning process, informed by council’s strategic plan.”

All B.C. municipalities are required to adopt an updated OCP by Dec. 31 of this year. Division four of the Local Government Act (LGA) sets the legislative parameters for official community plans. This includes their scope, preparation, content, consultation, and adoption.

Staying open to change

One of the changes in the OCP was to create capacity for further change.

The implementation policy on Nelson Next was changed to add language recognizing that the plan may be updated: “The city will identify and prioritize annually the highest-impact tactics from the Nelson Next climate plan, as updated from time to time, for inclusion in staff work plans, with a focus on the most effective actions to reduce emissions. This will also include at least three OCP policies each year.”

A change was also made to the policy on a new fire hall to focus on land use: “As a new fire hall is necessary to meet the community’s needs and modern safety standards, the city will consider a land use designation amendment and zoning change to accommodate a fire hall at a new location.”

The city’s cultural development commission’s recommended policy from was changed from, “Champion projects that help all community members cultivate and grow anti-racist and intercultural competencies, fostering a sense of belonging for all residents and visitors,” to, “Support initiatives that bring together people of different backgrounds and foster a sense of belonging and intercultural communication.”

Land use and housing

Mixed-use development permitted on institutional lands;

Council may consider rezoning applications of up to six storeys for non-market affordable housing, outside of small-scale residential areas; and

Future zoning amendments may provide flexibility to add one to two additional storeys in designated areas, where appropriate, to support housing objectives.

Neighbourhood planning with OCP

Establishes a new neighbourhood planning area for the Selkirk College Tenth Street campus, and re-confirms the neighbourhood planning for the Granite Pointe golf course lands;

The OCP introduces the concept of neighbourhood nodes with small-scale, neighbourhood-serving commercial — subject to future rezoning; and

As in the 2013 OCP, the areas expected to accommodate the most housing growth remain the golf course lands, downtown, the waterfront and Railtown — with the addition of the Tenth Street Campus lands in the draft 2025 OCP.

Indigenous reconciliation policies

For the first time, a specific section on Indigenous reconciliation is included.

Design guidelines

There are clearer performance-based design guidelines for mixed-use, multi-unit residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, as well as for all types of development in riparian areas; and

The OCP contains updated design guidance for Baker Street with the creation of a Baker Street heritage conservation area.

New, stronger targets and objectives

OCP policies provide guidance for future policy decisions. With the exception of design guidelines, which come into effect immediately after adoption, the changes (to building height, for example) do not come into effect unless council chooses to implement them through bylaws.

This OCP update comes 12 years after the current OCP was adopted. The update process began in March 2023 and has included three phases of consultation, community workshops, and technical reviews.

Section 4.9 – Granite Pointe Development Area

As part of the adoption process, city council considered feedback received during the public hearing.

In response, council directed staff to strengthen the language in Section 4.9, which addressed the Granite Pointe Development Area in Rosemont. The updated introductory section now reads:

“Support the long term vitality of the Rosemont neighbourhood by encouraging redevelopment of the Granite Pointe Redevelopment Land Use Designation to foster a healthy and diverse community.”

Currently, the majority of the land in question is zoned P1 — park, open and recreational space — meaning any development of the P1 lands would require a rezoning application and that would result in a decision by council to approve the zoning change based on the designs and use proposed.