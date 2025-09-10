Investigation fines 2022 municipal election mayoral candidate in Nelson for accepting prohibited funds

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons John Buffery, a candidate for mayor in the 2022 B.C. local election in Nelson, was fined for accepting prohibited funds during his campaign.

A Nelson candidate for mayor in the 2022 municipal election has been fined under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act (LECFA) after accepting a prohibited contribution to his campaign.

John Buffery has been fined a total of $925 after an investigation by Elections BC (EBC) uncovered that he accepted a campaign contribution from Baldface Lodge for $1,250, a contribution deemed to be prohibited by LEFCA. Candidates were not eligible to receive contributions from businesses in the local election.

The over contribution was required to be returned, the investigation ruled, and Buffery failed to return it to Baldface Lodge within 30 days of becoming aware of the contravention.

Failing to return a prohibited contribution gives an elector organization an advantage in that they had access to money during the campaign period that they were not entitled to, said Adam Barnes, EBC director of investigations in his report released Sept. 9.

“You reported that you had returned the corporate contribution on July 19, 2024, however you provided documentation that you returned it on July 21, 2025, after the investigator asked for confirmation that the contribution had been returned,” said Barnes in the report.

Buffery’s campaign did eventually return the prohibited contribution during the investigation, and they responded to all of the investigator’s questions and provided the requested documentation.

An unendorsed candidate for mayor in Nelson during the 2022 general local elections, Buffery acted as his own financial agent. On Jan. 11, 2023, he filed a disclosure statement with EBC's electoral finance (EF) team, with total expenses recorded as $5,459.46.

He also listed campaign contributions totalling $2,250, including a contribution from Baldface Lodge for $1,250. On June 21, 2023, EBC's EF team contacted him concerning a deficit of $3,209.46 between expenses and income reported on the disclosure statement and was asked if he had paid for the remaining expenses himself.

Buffery indicated that he hadn't “contributed monetarily but that (he) bought signs, etc.” The EF team explained that these purchases would be considered contributions from Buffery.

“Since unendorsed candidates were only eligible to give themselves a contribution of $2,500 in the calendar year of 2022, this would mean (he) exceeded … contribution limit by $709.46,” said Barnes in his report. “In the same call, the EF team explained that the contribution from Baldface Lodge is prohibited, as businesses are not eligible contributors.”

On June 27, 2023, the EF team emailed Buffery a supplementary report request, explaining the corrections that needed to be made to his disclosure statement, including that the prohibited contribution from Baldface Lodge would need to be reported differently, that the prohibited contribution would need to be returned, and that new eligible contributions would need to be collected to make up for the prohibited amount.

In a supplementary report, Buffery said he returned the prohibited contribution for $1,250 to Baldface LTD on July 19, 2023, reporting two new eligible contributions to make up the prohibited amount.

The over contribution and the corporate contribution triggered an investigation, said Barnes, and Buffery subsequently asked for more time to assemble the documentation and “indicated that (his) campaign was grassroots and ran without a team and that there was no malice or profit from (him) personally.”

After several unsuccessful attempts to get a follow-up response from Buffery a deadline of June 30, 2025 was instituted to receive documentation.

Barnes said when Buffery finally replied, he indicated a “few concerned citizens offered to help with the campaign, but none stepped up, leaving an intense personal balance of work and running” for Buffery.

“Your intuitive interpretation of campaign spending was that if the candidate could not raise contributions, the candidate was responsible to pay the remaining operational costs of the campaign,” said Barnes.

Buffery said the “owner of Baldface Lodge (was) a personal friend” and that he did not have documentation to show the return. Buffery later emailed the investigator documentation showing an e-transfer in the amount of $1,250 sent to Baldface Lodge on July 21, 2025.