Small wildfire discovered south of Nelson near Cultus Creek wildfire

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service A wildfire north of Highway 3 was extinguished late last month, but a new one was discovered yesterday south of Nelson.

A small wildfire has broken out south of Nelson near the 773-hectare Cultus Creek wildfire.

Discovered on Tuesday afternoon, the .015-ha. lightning-caused wildfire near Wuttemberg Lake is classified as out of control, as is the Cultus Creek wildfire located six kilometres away, and 35 km. southeast of Nelson, 15 km. east of Ymir.

The song remains the same for Cultus Creek, according to B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

“This fire remains in inoperable, steep and inaccessible terrain where it is not safe for ground crews to work,” the BCWS said in its dashboard.

There are 11 out-of-control wildfires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, with now nine in the southern half of the region — up from five one day ago — which includes Nelson, Trail and Castlegar.

Also discovered yesterday is the .5-ha. wildfire two km. east of Hills near Arthur Creek. The lightning-caused fire has firefighting personnel on site responding to the blaze.

The .1-ha. wildfire near Burns Creek — 45 km. north of Grand Forks — is one of the remaining wildfires from the four that were discovered on Monday in the Kootenay-Boundary region. Dead Eye Creek is listed as being held and Ingrim Creek is considered out.

The Almond Mountain wildfire located 22 km. north of Greenwood is still listed as two ha. and out of control. The lightning-caused wildfire has no resources dedicated to it in the three days since it was discovered.

The next largest wildfire in the southern part of the region is the now 390-ha. Kid Creek fire (up from 310 ha.) — located 22 km. northeast of Creston — and, like the Cultus fire, has area restrictions associated with it.

Like Cultus, firefighters (undetermined amount), aviation and heavy equipment are assigned to the fire, that has been burning since at least Sept. 2 (when it was discovered).

“Portions of the northwestern flank are in steep and inoperable terrain, which challenges the safety of crews,” the BCWS stated. “Containment lines and trigger points have been identified in these areas where direct attack is safe.”

The Bugle Creek wildfire (human caused) was discovered on Sept. 4 and is still listed as 72 ha. in size, with firefighters, aviation and heavy equipment on site of the fire, located 16 km. west of Castlegar, and two km. south of Highway 3.

“Crews are continuing to establish control lines along the northern, eastern and western flanks,” said the BCWS.

There is also the .009-ha. lightning-caused McDonald Creek wildfire 14 km. south of Nakusp, and five km. from Highway 6.

“This wildfire is being managed using a combination of techniques with the goal to minimize damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire,” the BCWS stated.

Still burning but listed as under control is the 102.6-ha. MacLeod Creek wildfire that has been burning since July 30, as well as the 182.5-ha. Northside Mount Mackie wildfire (burning since Aug. 3).