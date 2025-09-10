Sculptures begin to grace the greens of City Hall, Lakeside

Photo: Submitted 'Gigaspider' is a whimsical commentary on our fear of spiders.

If your spidey sense is tingling, it may be because the 10-foot-tall Gigaspider has arrived at City Hall.

Half of the installation has been completed on the donation of two sculptures to Nelson’s permanent public art collection, including the 10-foot-high Gigaspider.

Dr. Ken Muth, a community member and patron of the arts who has previously donated sculptures to the City of Nelson, donated the Gigaspider, as well as A Song to Mothers by Nelson-based artist Zen Wang.

“Gigaspider is a whimsical commentary on our fear of spiders,” said Ron Simmer in his artist statement. “Most spiders are benign and environmentally important creatures.”

Simmer, an emeritus librarian at the University of B.C., is known for transforming found materials into imaginative works of art — drawing inspiration from his background in commercial fishing, steel fabrication and construction, as well as his love of kayaking, sailing, skiing and hiking.

The footprint of the Gigaspider is eight feet high with a base size of 20’x15’. To mitigate this risk, the proposed location was changed to the City Hall lawn, where the sculpture can remain visible, be flatly situated and somewhat protected.

A Song to Mothers by Zen Wang, will be installed in Lakeside Park, near or within the flower gardens. The sculpture includes a custom-built wooden housing structure, designed by the artist, which will be affixed to an existing tree stump approximately two feet in height.

“This design choice is intended to harmonize the piece with the surrounding natural setting,” said city deputy corporate officer Sonya Martineau in her report to council.

Dr. Muth, a member of the Rotary Club, had expressed a strong interest in having the sculpture placed in Lakeside Park.

Depicting a serene mother figure, “the work is a tribute to the nurturing side of the human spirit,” said Wang. “Mothers are full of hope, love and courage while facing down uncertainty and fear.”

Wang, who holds degrees in art and film, comes from a long lineage of Chinese artists, including his grandmother, a celebrated embroiderer, and his grandfather, a sculptor whose tools and books continue to inspire his creative journey.

“These works enrich Nelson’s cultural landscape, offering residents and visitors alike meaningful and inspiring encounters with public art,” said Sydney Black, Chair of the Cultural Development Commission. “We are deeply grateful to Dr. Muth for his generosity in making these additions possible.”