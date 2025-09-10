Five years later, B.C. is still failing to protect old-growth forests: Wildsight

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons After the release of the Old-Growth Strategic Review, the B.C. NDP’s momentum towards a “new, holistic approach” to the management of old-growth forests

A promise made five years ago by the provincial government has yet to be fulfilled, according to Wildsight conservation specialist.

Eddie Petryshen said five years after the release of the Old-Growth Strategic Review (OGSR) report, the B.C. NDP’s momentum towards a “new, holistic approach” to the management of old-growth forests has slowed almost to the point of regression.

“Rather than the ‘paradigm shift’ we were promised, we’ve seen Premier Eby’s government doubling down on its prioritization of timber and industry profits over all other values,” said Petryshen, in a statement.

After the release on Sept. 11, 2020, the B.C. NDP government promised to enact all 14 recommendations made in the OGSR and shift focus towards ecosystem health, rather than timber, Petryshen added.

“Large portions of the East Kootenay now contain less than 10 per cent of their historical old-growth stands, and every field season I see fresh clear cuts and roads in the old and ancient forests that our deep-snow caribou rely on. It’s hugely disappointing,” he pointed out.

Back to the future

Although temporary logging deferrals have been put in place in some old-growth stands — while a draft biodiversity and ecosystem health framework is finished — the temporary deferrals are still in place, said Petryshen.

Deferrals have been implemented in approximately 40 per cent of the high-risk old growth identified by the Technical Advisory Panel.

“Five years on, the government has barely made any progress on its commitments to protect old growth and usher in a new era of land management,” Petryshen said. “Wildsight is concerned it’s now regressing back to the outdated concept that these forests only have value when they’ve been cut down.”