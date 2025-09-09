Nelson Hydro hosts public workshop and open house on utility’s budget

Photo: File Nelson Hydro will be hosting a public workshop on its proposed rates and budget on Sept. 23.

The planning begins now on crafting the latest budget for the city-owned electrical utility.

Despite a late spring deadline for municipal budgets — of which Nelson Hydro is part of — the electrical utility has to apply early to propose rate increase and, hence, its budget.

Each year Nelson Hydro has to make a plan, prepare a budget and propose new rates to the Nelson city council and the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC). The BCUC is an independent regulatory agency that reviews and approves changes to validate that the proposed rates are fair, reasonable and transparent for both the city and the rural customers that it serves.

While rates for customers in the rural service area are reviewed and approved by the BCUC, rates for customers within the Nelson city limits are approved by city council.

“This year, we are preparing a two-year plan as recommended by the BCUC as a more efficient process than an annual application,” noted Nelson Hydro in its latest newsletter to customers.

As a result, Nelson Hydro will be hosting a public budget workshop on Sept. 23 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Nelson City Hall to present the proposed 2026 and 2027 budget projections and discuss factors that may influence future rates.

The workshop will include a presentation followed by an open discussion, where questions and input will help shape the utility’s planning.

A second event, an open house, will take place on Nov. 19 from 1:30–3:30 p.m., offering another opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the final version of the 2026 and 2027 budgets submitted to city council and the BCUC.

Both events will be offered in a hybrid format, with in-person and online participation available. Participants joining online will need to register in advance to receive the meeting link.