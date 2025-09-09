Construction completed on Victoria Street Transit Exchange

Photo: File Nelson's transit exchange is officially open on Victoria Street.

Four years of planning and public consultation, six months of construction and $2.4 million in joint project funding later and the city’s new transit exchange is complete.

This week the City of Nelson, the Regional District of Central Kootenay and B.C. Transit — in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia — have officially completed the Victoria Street Transit Exchange.

It’s a new era in public transit in the Heritage city, with the new exchange facilitating “more frequent and regularly scheduled routes that better connect the West Kootenay region to Nelson’s downtown, helping improve access to commercial, retail, medical and work offices,” noted a release from B.C. Transit.

The project achieved SAFE (Security Achieved through Functional Environmental) design certification, an approach that reduces the risk and fear of crime and enhances public safety, said Stephen Fuhr, secretary of State (Defence Procurement) and Member of Parliament for Kelowna, in a statement.

“Investments like this improve safety and accessibility for riders, strengthen regional transit connections, and help ensure people can reliably get to their jobs, local services, and amenities in the city’s core,” said Fuhr.

The new exchange, located in the 300 block of Victoria Street, includes:

Five bus bays with the potential for an additional bay to support future transit expansion;

Five bus shelters with bench seating to protect customers from weather elements;

Improved streetlighting and bus shelter lighting for increased safety;

Bicycle racks and garbage cans;

New sidewalks along Victoria Street; and

An accessible public restroom near the library.

The city is planning to add additional landscaping to the area this fall.