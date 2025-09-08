36th annual audition opens for Capitol’s winter community production

Photo: Submitted Auditions open Sept. 21 for Capitol Theatre's 'The Emperor's New Clothes.'

The casting call is open for the 36th annual Capitol Theatre winter community production.

On Sunday, Sept. 21 the call will go out for young actors to vie for a cast spot in the presentation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes.

No appointment is necessary for the audition, held at the Capitol Theatre. There is no need to prepare a song or dance. Everyone will learn a song and dance together at the audition. These auditions customarily attract over 100 participants for around 50 parts.

The audition will be split into two age groups, including actors aged 13 and under — accompanied by an adult willing to be in the show — at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21. The second session will feature actors aged 14 and up.

Written by Danish author Andersen, the tale concerns an emperor who has an obsession with fancy new clothes, and spends lavishly on them, at the expense of state matters.

One day, two con-men visit the emperor's capital. Posing as weavers, they offer to supply him with magnificent clothes that are invisible to those who are either incompetent or stupid. The gullible emperor hires them, and they set up looms and pretend to go to work.

This year's performances will take place Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 4-7.