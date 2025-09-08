Kootenay Columbia College celebrates graduation 2025 at new Rosemont campus

Photo: Submitted Alumni and staff from the 2025 graduation class at Kootenay Columbia College.

Kootenay Columbia College celebrated its graduation 2025 ceremony Aug. 23, marking a milestone event at the college’s brand-new Rosemont campus in Nelson.

The ceremony was both a celebration of the graduates’ accomplishments and a historic moment for the college as it begins a new chapter at its expanded campus.

Family, friends, faculty and community members gathered to honour the graduating students of the Registered Massage Therapy program and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncture program, who will now carry their skills forward to serve communities near and far.

“We’ve been working very hard to get the school to this level,” said Keshav, president of Kootenay Columbia College. “It is so rewarding to see this dream come to life at our new Rosemont location. We are very proud of our graduates, who will go out into the world ready to help people and make a difference.”

The event highlighted the college’s ongoing mission of creating a holistic educational environment, preparing students for careers in health, wellness, and community support, said Keshav.

“The new Rosemont campus provides an inspiring space for future learning and growth, ensuring that Kootenay Columbia College remains at the forefront of training tomorrow’s practitioners and professionals,” said Keshav.

Community members interested in learning more about the college’s programs — or exploring ways to support future graduates — are encouraged to contact the college.