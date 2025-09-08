Cultus wildfire south of Nelson edges up to 773 hectares

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service Still burning but listed as under control is the 102.6-ha. MacLeod Creek wildfire that has been burning since July 30.

A lightning strike near Cultus Creek now sits at 773 hectares as of Sunday afternoon and is still considered to be out of control, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The fire — which broke out on Aug. 30 35 kilometres southeast of Nelson — has merged with a nearby wildfire and at this time, despite the size of the fire, it is only being monitored by BCWS.

“This fire remains in inoperable, steep and inaccessible terrain where it is not safe for ground crews to work,” the BCWS said in its dashboard.

There are 11 out-of-control wildfires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, with five in the southern half of the region, which includes Nelson, Trail and Castlegar.

The next largest wildfire in the southern part of the region is the 310-ha. Kid Creek fire — located – km. northeast of Creston — and, like the Cultus fire, has area restrictions associated with it.

Like Cultus, firefighters (undetermined amount), aviation and heavy equipment are assigned to the fire, that has been burning since at least Sept. 2 (when it was discovered).

“Crews continue to maintain control lines along the southern and eastern flanks,” the BCWS stated.

The Bugle Creek wildfire (human caused) was discovered on Sept. 4 and is now 72 ha., with firefighters, aviation and heavy equipment on site of the fire, located 16 km. west of Castlegar, two km. south of Highway 3.

“Crews are continuing to establish control lines along the northern, eastern and western flanks,” said the BCWS.

The Almond Mountain wildfire located 22 km. north of Greenwood is listed as two ha. and out of control. The lightning-caused wildfire has no resources dedicated to it in the three days since it was discovered.

The last out-of-control wildfire on the southern half is the .009-ha. lightning-caused McDonald Creek wildfire 14 km. south of Nakusp, and five km. from Highway 6.

Still burning but listed as under control is the 102.6-ha. MacLeod Creek wildfire that has been burning since July 30, as well as the 182.5-ha. Northside Mount Mackie wildfire (burning since Aug. 3).