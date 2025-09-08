Police department crime statistics for first part of 2025 show significant drop

Photo: Submitted Crime statistics have dropped for the first seven months in Nelson.

Crime doesn’t pay, and in Nelson over the first seven months of 2025, the unemployment line for criminals has grown longer.

The Nelson Police Department is reporting a notable decrease in several key crime categories over the first seven months of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

This includes a significant reduction in files related to drugs and alcohol, theft, and break and enters.

Regarding files involving drugs and/or alcohol, there was a 77 per cent drop this year, from 406 in 2024 (Jan. 1 – Aug. 1) to 92 so far this year. For theft-related files there was a 47 per cent reduction, with 151 in 2025 compared to 283 for the same time period last year.

Break and enter files saw a 64 per cent decrease, with only 19 recorded this year and 53 at the same time last year.

The department attributes the decline in incidents to a combination of factors:

Increased police visibility and patrols;

Higher staffing levels allow for more proactive enforcement;

Continued collaboration with community partners and residents; and

Some individuals frequently associated with these types of files have left the community or are/ were in custody.

“We’re proud of the work our team has done, but we’re equally grateful to the community for being active partners in public safety,” said NPD Insp. Jason Jewkes. “This is a shared success, and we’ll continue working together to keep Nelson safe.”

Calls for service