Bill Lynch Trio CD release and Nelson CARES Society fundraiser

The Bill Lynch Trio has teamed up with Nelson CARES Society to present their new CD The Street of the Moon at the Capitol Theatre on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Trio of Bill, Bessie Wapp and Mark Spielman will be joined by Dave Restivo and the High St. Choir. Sapphire Guthrie will open the show, with Allison Girvan keeping everyone on track as emcee.

The Kootenay region has a rich history of artists and musicians supporting the community, said Ron Little, president of the Nelson CARES Society board.

“At Nelson CARES we want to live in a caring community where affordable housing is available to those who need it. This is an invitation to the community to support our services and the individuals we serve. Thanks to Bill and these musicians for making this possible,” he said.

“For me, this is not just a CD release, it is also a celebration of some of the incredible musical riches that we find ourselves surrounded with in these mountain valleys and we're also celebrating the amazing successes of Nelson CARES in their efforts to reduce homelessness,” said Bill Lynch.

Nelson CARES Society board and staff will be on site to share information about its programs and answer any questions that people may have about the work of the society. The team from Kootenay Seniors will also be available for anyone looking to purchase 50/50 tickets to support the transportation program.