Local co-operatives spotlighted as part of province-wide tour celebrating International Year of Co-operatives

The B.C. Co-op Association’s Co-ops Build a Better World: B.C. Tour is making a special stop in Nelson on Monday, Oct. 20, with an evening event hosted at the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce.

As part of the province-wide celebration of the International Year of Cooperatives, this event will bring together local organizations and community members to explore how co-ops are shaping a more just and sustainable future.

The event runs from 6-8 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and will feature a screening of the film The Power of Local, an inspiring documentary highlighting co-operative success stories from around the world, as well as panelist talks from local co-operative leaders.

The evening will conclude with a networking session to deepen local connections and collaboration.

“In a time of rising costs and social fragmentation, co-operatives offer powerful tools for building economic resilience, equity, and belonging,” said Tara Chernoff, executive director of the B.C. Co-op Association. “We’re excited to highlight the strength and innovation of the co-operative ecosystem in Nelson.”

The event is part of a larger provincial tour that includes public events, site visits and film screenings in communities across B.C. With support from co-ops large and small — including champion sponsor Federated Co-operatives Limited — the tour celebrates the impact of co-operatives in building stronger, healthier communities.

This event is open to the public, and everyone interested in community development, social enterprise, and economic justice is encouraged to attend.

More details and registration information can be found here: https://bcca.coop/events/#!event/2025/10/20/bc-co-op-tour-nelson