Two Kootenay fires trigger area restrictions

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A photo of the location of two wildfires burning in the West Kootenays.

Two "out of control” wildfires burning in the West Kootenay have triggered area restrictions as both isolated fires have continued to spread.

B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) released the notice on Sept. 5, announcing area restrictions for the Kidd Creek wildfire, which is burning roughly 20 kilometres northeast of Creston. An area restriction is a legal order that prohibits access to certain areas to limit the risk of fire.

The 280-hectare fire was discovered on Sept. 2 and is suspected to have been human-caused.

Access to the nearby Creston Valley Gun Club will remain open, although entering the restricted area through the club is prohibited.

To view a map of the restricted area, click here.

Cultus Creek fire

BCWS also announced that they would be prohibiting access to the area outside Cultus Creek, as crews work on containing a wildfire in the area.

The wildfire burning roughly 35 km. south of Nelson is suspected to have been caused by lightning. The blaze was discovered on Aug. 30 and has since ballooned from 35 ha. to 335 ha.

Due to its isolated location, it is unsafe for fire crews to tend to the fire on foot. However, BCWS aircraft personnel have been monitoring it as it continues to burn uphill.

The specific area restrictions can be viewed here.

Residents must not remain in, or enter the restricted area unless they have written authorization from an official under the Wildfire Act. Both restrictions will take place immediately and remain in place until Oct. 15 or until rescinded in the interest of responder safety.

According to the B.C. Wildfire dashboard, 77 per cent of wildfires burning with the Southeast Fire Centre have been caused by lightning, and 15 per cent (four) are suspected to have been caused by humans.