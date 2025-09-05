Scam over false e-transfers circulating in city over summer: Page

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons There has been a “huge uptick” in people selling an item for under $50 through online market places and getting their banking information stolen.

An ongoing online scam in Nelson has been filtering throughout the summer, says a city councillor and an owner of one the city’s electronics repair stores.

Keith Page said he has witnessed a “huge uptick” in people coming into his store after selling an item for under $50 through online market places and getting a false e-transfer request in return, ending up in unauthorized online banking access being achieved.

It has been at least one person each week throughout the summer this year, he added in an online statement Thursday.

“They go to get $20 for a lamp and someone gets in and takes $3,000 from their bank account,” he wrote. “Someone out there is working the town over with that one.”

Page was commenting in response to the Nelson Police Department (NPD) releasing a report of an ICBC phishing scam in Nelson. The scam involved fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC). The messages inform recipients that they have an outstanding traffic ticket and provide a link to make a payment.

These texts are not legitimate and are part of a phishing scam designed to steal personal and financial information, said NPD Insp. Jason Jewkes in a statement. He noted that ICBC does not send ticket payment requests via text message, and any legitimate traffic violation notices will be issued through official channels.

People can report a scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.