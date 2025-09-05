Inaugural NPD five km run planned in celebration of life of two officers

Photo: Submitted The first annual Nelson Police Memorial 5K Run/Walk is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 21 at Lakeside Park.

A memorial run is being held for two of the city’s police officers and community members who lost their lives as a result of a backcountry avalanche in 2023.

Members of the Nelson Police Department are tying up their running shoes and inviting the community to join in the first annual Nelson Police Memorial 5K Run/Walk taking place on Sunday, Sept. 21 at Lakeside Park.

This community event is expected to bring together runners, walkers, families, friends and

supporters to celebrate the life of detective Wade Tittemore and constable Mathieu Nolet, while raising funds for a scholarship in their name, awarded to a deserving LV Rogers Secondary School student.

The five kilometre course winds through Lakeside Park, from the Big Orange Bridge to the middle of the dog park and back. It’s a flat course and most sections are paved, ensuring runners and walkers of all levels are able to participate. Strollers are also welcomed. The beautiful waterfront scenery offers a picturesque backdrop for the community to come together in remembrance and honour.

“Wade and Mat had an incredible impact on our community, and this run is a way to celebrate their impact and honour their commitment to the community they cared so deeply about,” said NPD chief constable Donovan Fisher. “It’s a way for us to show their friends and families, in Nelson and beyond, that their legacies live on.”

Proceeds from the run will support a new scholarship that will be awarded to a graduating LV Rogers student who demonstrates a strong commitment to community service and engagement. The scholarship is being managed by the Osprey Community Foundation, and anyone wishing to donate is encouraged to do so.

Registration is now open online at https://raceroster.com/events/2025/107195/nelson-police-memorial-5k-run.

For more information, email [email protected].