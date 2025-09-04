Fairview Gardens opening is long-term solution to long-term shortage: Dr. Janz

Photo: Timothy Schafer Dr. Trevor Janz (right) speaks at the opening of the Nelson Community Health Campus on Thursday while, from left, Diane Whitehead of the Ktunaxa Nation, Central Kootenay MLA Brittny Anderson and minister of Infrastructure Bowinn Ma look on.

After many years of feeding on the statistical ocean floor of long-term care bed inventory in the province, Nelson has now risen to the surface.

With the official opening of the 75-bed Nelson Community Health Campus in upper Fairview on Thursday, the new state-of-the-art, two-tower facility brings the Heritage city and its surrounding community up to where it should be, said Dr. Trevor Janz, long-term care physician lead in Nelson.

Dr. Janz was the validator — checking and confirming the project’s feasibility — on the Fairview Gardens project which began seven years ago almost to the day. He has worked as a doctor in Nelson since the 1990s and said the city and surrounding region have been one of the lowest long-term care bedded communities in B.C. for the last number of years.

That meant seniors were “living in risk” and have been staying at home until pretty close to the end of their lives because there were no long-term beds available for them, Dr. Janz pointed out.

“So, in building this building we are finally caught up to the rest of the province,” he said.

Nelson has two other long-term care facilities with publicly-funded beds, including the 85 publicly-funded beds at the privately operated Mountain Lake Seniors Community and 39 publicly-funded beds operated by Interior Health at Jubilee Manor.

Located on the old Mount St. Francis hospital site, the Nelson community health campus features a new building with two towers, bringing together long-term care, community programs and culturally safe services in one space.

Fairview Gardens features a modern, resident-centred design with private rooms, “neighbourhoods” named after local trees, and safe outdoor spaces where residents can feel comfortable and cared for, noted Interior Health in a statement Thursday.

The campus was also an example of how investing in infrastructure strengthens communities, said Bowinn Ma, minister of Infrastructure in B.C.

“By bringing modern, culturally inclusive health-care facilities to Nelson, we’re not only improving access to care for people of all ages, we’re also creating good local jobs and supporting the long-term well-being of the region,” she said Thursday.

At the other end of the building, the Community Health Services Centre provides a range of community-based health services such as public health, home care, early childhood development and mental-health support in one location.