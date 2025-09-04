RCMP, SAR disband search for missing 39-year-old following extensive search

Photo: Nelson RCMP Nelson RCMP say that the search for 39-year-old, Camden Guille-Sikora, has been called over and is now a recovery search.

Police and local search and rescue (SAR) teams have suspended the search for a 39-year-old man who has not been seen since late July.

"Considering multiple factors, including the time missing and the area he’s believed to be in, this is tragically now likely a recovery, not a rescue, and we would ask the public not to endanger their own personal safety in order to continue the search," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark in a statement.

Camden Guille-Sikora, was officially reported missing to the Nelson RCMP on Aug. 14.

His vehicle was later discovered roughly a month later, on Aug 24, abandoned on the Jumbo Pass trailhead on the Glacier Creek Forest Road.

Kaslo SAR personnel and other local SAR teams began searching the Jumbo Moraine Trail and Jumbo Pass Mountain areas using ground search teams, RECCO SAR helicopter detectors, drones and helicopters.

Rescue teams also reviewed trail camera footage provided by the K'tunaxa First Nation Council.

Although police said that it was not unusual for the 39-year-old man to go unseen for a long period of time, concern for his well-being grew after the weeks continued to pass. Despite extensive search efforts, Guille-Sikora was not located, and the search has been suspended, Clark explained.

"However, experienced and prepared backcountry users should be aware that Camden is believed to be in the area and are asked to mark and report any signs they might encounter on their adventures," he said.

Guille-Sikora is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian man, standing five-feet-nine inches tall, weighing 161 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone does have information on Guille-Sikora’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.