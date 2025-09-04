Health officials commemorate the opening of Fairview Gardens at new Nelson Community Health Campus

Health officials gathered on Eleventh Street Thursday to mark the opening of the Nelson Community Health Campus, a project years in the making.

The campus officially opened on Aug. 12, and is located at the former grounds of the Mount St Francis hospital site that closed in 1997.

The new facility, Nelson Faireview Gardens, will provide 75 long-term care facility beds as well as a variety of community health services.

With help from the provincial government and West Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District, the estimated cost of the new building, including operational costs and costs for health-care services, is approximately $20.6 million.

It will also offer mental health services, home care and early childhood development support, making it easier for people to get the care they need.

Minister of Infrastructure Bowinn Ma said that the province is interested in opening more facilities like Nelson Farview Gardens in other rural communities.

“We definitely need more long-term care homes across the province, and if we’re able to deliver them in partnership and produce a facility that is as unique as this one serves the very specific needs of the community and allows for the community to bring the heart and soul in it, then absolutely, we’re very interested in pursuing that.”

Aside from other care facilities such as Nelson’s Jubilee Manor, long-term care was in desperate need of expansion in the city.

Dr. Trevor Janz, a family physician, said that he believes the new facility will attract more health staff to the area.

“Absolutely, it will, but they need to find a place to live. Here in Nelson, that's probably the bigger challenge,” he said.

“We’ve got lines unfilled because people haven’t got a place to live.”

However, the new facility will have enough staff to run at capacity.

Janz said it will take a while for the facility to be full of residents, but said he expects that it will take anywhere from two to four months to fill up the building.