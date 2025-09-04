Scam involving fraudulent text messages circulates in West Kootenay region: NPD

Photo: File A phishing scam involving ICBC is circulating the area, the Nelson Police Department says.

An ICBC phishing scam is plaguing the Nelson region, according to the Nelson Police Department (NPD).

The NPD is warning residents about a recent scam involving fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC). These messages typically inform recipients that they have an outstanding traffic ticket and provide a link to make a payment.

These texts are not legitimate and are part of a phishing scam designed to steal personal and financial information, said NPD Insp. Jason Jewkes in a statement. He noted that ICBC does not send ticket payment requests via text message, and any legitimate traffic violation notices will be issued through official channels.

“We urge the public to be cautious and avoid clicking on any suspicious links,” he said. “If you receive a message like this, do not respond or provide any personal information. Delete the message and report it.”

What to watch for:

Texts claiming money is owed for a traffic ticket;

Links directed to unfamiliar or unofficial websites; and

Requests for personal or banking information.

What should be done:

Do not click on any links in suspicious messages;

Report the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca; and

Contact ICBC directly for questions about driving records or outstanding tickets.

“Your awareness and caution are key to keeping our community safe,” said Jewkes.