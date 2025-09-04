Eligible arts organizations take home provincial gaming grants

Photo: Submitted The West Kootenay - Boundary received over $300,000 in provincial gaming grants last year.

Over $327,000 came to the West Kootenay – Boundary region for arts program grants through the province’s disbursement of gaming grants over the last year.

Community gaming grants are distributed to eligible not-for-profit organizations that apply for funding to support community based programs.

In Nelson, eight groups received program funding for the arts, including the Polka Dot Dragon Arts Society ($5,800), Kootenay Cooperative Radio ($10,000), Kokanee Creek Nature Centre Society ($16,500), Nelson and District Arts Council ($25,500), Capitol Theatre Restoration Society ($22,400), Nelson History Theatre Society ($18,400) and the Association des francophones des Kootenays Ouest ($14,300).

The Christina Lake Arts and Artisans Society received an $8,000 program grant, while to the west in the Kootenay- Boundary Grand Forks’ Art Gallery Society received $50,000 and the Boundary Musical and Theatre Arts Society was given $5,000 under the same grant.

In Castlegar, two organizations were given funding under the program grant designation, including Sculpturewalk Society ($18,000) and SQX Danza ($104,000). Trail had two organizations that received money, including the Trail and District Community Arts Council ($10,000) and the Greater Trail Creative Activities Centre Society for the Visual Arts ($11,000).

In Nakusp, the Arrow Lakes Fine Arts Guild Society received $3,600. Kaslo’s Concert Society received $3,000 and the Langham Cultural Society in Kaslo got $14,000.

The Community Gaming Grants program is delivered by the Community Gaming Grants Branch in the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. The Community Gaming Grants program includes: program grants, PAC and DPAC grants and capital project grants.