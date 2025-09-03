Wildfire south of Nelson grows from 55 to 335 hectares overnight

Photo: Emily Newberry Wildfire smoke could be seen near Highway 6 between Nelson and Salmo.

UPDATE: 5:18 p.m.

The dry and warm conditions are what allowed the "out of control" wildfire burning outside Nelson to grow to 335 hectares on Wednesday.

​​​​​​BCWS said that the Cultus Creek, located 35 kilometres outside Nelson, is burning upslope and will continue to be monitored by an officer in an aircraft.

Information officer with the BCWS Megahn Graceffo told Castanet that it would be unsafe for their crews to work on the fire, and that only required suppression action will be taken.

"No suppression crews or aircraft are dedicated to this fire currently," she said.

The fire remains isolated and is not expected to threaten any communities.

ORIGNIAL 2:14 p.m.

An isolated wildfire that no one is fighting burning 35 kilometres south of Nelson, has grown by 280 hectares in the last 24 hours.

Nelson residents woke to slightly smoky skies on Wednesday. Community members took to social media to document where the smoke was coming from, sharing pictures of the fumes that could be seen from Highway 6.

The fire that was discovered on Aug. 30 grew from 55 ha. on Sept. 2 to 335 ha. by Sept. 3.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Wildfire smoke could be seen in the Nelson community on Sept. 2.

The lightning-caused wildfire is burning near Cultus Creek south of Kootenay Lake. The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has been monitoring the fire, but can't get to it due to inaccessible terrain.

BCWS said they are monitoring the situation. The fire currently sits at rank four, meaning that it is "a highly vigorous surface fire with torching, or passive crown fire."

While the smoke can be seen from parts of Nelson, the fire currently does not pose a risk to any structures.

According to the BCWS, 86 per cent of wildfires within the Southeast Fire Centre boundary have been started by lightning.