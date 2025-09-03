Edgewood ostrich farmers source tells family CFIA is preparing for the cull

Photo: Save Our Ostriches Facebook page Universal Ostrich Farm owners said that they were told to prepare for the cull to happen in the next week.

The Edgewood ostrich farmers are still in state of limbo after their submission for a stay order to pause the cull of 400 ostriches was rejected by the federal courts.

Katie Pasitney, a representative for Universal Ostrich Farms and the daughter of the owner Karen Esperen, said that a trusted source told them that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently organizing a task force for the cull in Vancouver.

"I've heard that we have days, not a week," said Pasitney. "We heard it's happening and to prepare ourselves."

She added that their lawyers are working on trying to push to be granted another emergency stay order, but that the agency has no legal obligation to tell them when the cull will happen.

Pasitney speculated about the timing of the looming cull, stating that the farm and government agency are currently in a "precedence war" and that the latter is more worried about optics rather than transparency.

However, the appeal court upheld earlier rulings that denied judicial review for decisions by the CFIA that the ostrich flock should be killed and that there were no grounds for an exemption. The farm was also denied a bid to introduce new evidence in which the owners swear to the flock's current health.

The CFIA argued that letting the flock live meant a potential source of the virus would persist, and increased the risk of mutation, making it more infectious. The farm had continuously pushed back against this notion, lobbying the agency to test the birds.

The agency has argued that even if the birds appeared healthy, they could still spread disease.

The farm has been fighting the order since Dec. 31, 2024, after an avian outbreak was detected on the property. The situation has garnered national support with U.S. politicians offering to house the birds across the border.

More recently, New York billionaire John Catsimatidis has contributed US $35,000 to the farm's legal fight.

The CFIA told Castanet that it does not generally release details about individual farms, and specific operational plans and dates will not be shared with the public in advance.

— With files from Canadian Press