Annual shutdown closes NDCC pool for maintenance

Photo: File The NDCC pool will be closed until Sept. 14.

An electrical issue has prematurely closed Nelson’s only indoor swimming pool.

The Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC) pool was closed starting Aug. 28, with an electrical issue causing a mechanical failure in the pool’s air handling system.

“This prevents us from maintaining proper air turnover, leading to high humidity, increased temperatures, and reduced ability to remove chloramines,” the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) community services team said in a statement. “For safety reasons, the pool cannot remain open until this issue is resolved.”

Replacement parts are required and were not be available before the annual pool shutdown, scheduled to start on Aug. 31 to Sept. 14.

“Staff are working diligently to acquire the needed components over the next few weeks so repairs can be completed in time to reopen on Sept. 15, the originally scheduled reopening date following the shutdown,” said the RDCK. “During this closure, staff will also continue with the annual maintenance and repairs originally scheduled for the shutdown.”