Final opportunity for Nelsonites to provide feedback on Official Community Plan  

Photo: File Nelson will be hosting a public hearing on the Official Community Plan on Tuesday, Sept. 9 (5 p.m.) at City Hall.

One hundred and thirty weeks of community engagement, research and revisions have brought Nelsonites to the eve of final approval for the city’s Official Community Plan (OCP).

But before the document is signed, sealed and delivered, there is an opportunity for one last kick at the legislation, with a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 9 (5 p.m.) in city council chambers at City Hall.

The OCP — a comprehensive long-term policy document that guides the city's growth, land use, and decision-making —public hearing is the last opportunity to provide input on the updated OCP before it is presented to elected officials for final adoption.

Under new provincial legislation, municipalities can no longer hold public hearings for residential zoning changes that align with the OCP, according to a statement from the city.

“That’s why it’s important for residents to share their input now, to help ensure the OCP guides how our community grows and changes,” the city statement read.

The draft OCP is touted to contain the “core direction” of the 2013 OCP but includes changes to align with new provincial requirements and current community priorities.

Land use and housing

Mixed-use development permitted on institutional lands;

Council may consider rezoning applications of up to six storeys for non-market affordable housing, outside of small-scale residential areas; and

Future zoning amendments may provide flexibility to add one to two additional storeys in designated areas, where appropriate, to support housing objectives.

Neighbourhood planning

Establishes a new neighbourhood planning area for the Selkirk College Tenth Street campus, and re-confirms the neighbourhood planning for the Granite Pointe golf course lands; Introduces the concept of neighbourhood nodes with small-scale, neighbourhood-serving commercial — subject to future rezoning; and As in the 2013 OCP, the areas expected to accommodate the most housing growth remain the golf course lands, downtown, the waterfront and Railtown — with the addition of the Tenth Street Campus lands in the draft 2025 OCP.

New, stronger targets and objectives

OCP policies provide guidance for future policy decisions. With the exception of design guidelines, which come into effect immediately after adoption, the proposed changes (to building height, for example) do not come into effect unless council chooses to implement them through bylaws.

This OCP update comes 12 years after the current OCP was adopted. The update process began in March 2023 and has included three phases of consultation, community workshops, and technical reviews. Going forward, the OCP will be updated every five years as per provincial requirements.

The draft OCP, reports from each phase of engagement, other background materials, and information on the public hearing are available at www.nelson2050.ca.

Indigenous reconciliation policies : For the first time, a specific section on Indigenous reconciliation.

Design guidelines