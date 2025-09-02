Temporary service interruption at Slocan Community Health Centre emergency department

Photo: File The Slocan Community Health Centre will be without emergency services until 8 p.m. tonight, and will be available again Wednesday morning at 8 a.m..

New Denver and area residents are advised of temporary changes to emergency department hours at Slocan Community Health Centre.

Emergency services will be unavailable now until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Patients can access care at Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp during this time.

Emergency services are expected to resume as scheduled at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.