Nelson drivers reminded to slow down as students return to school

Photo: Samantha Holomay According to ICBC, September is the highest month that children are injured while walking and biking.

School zones are once again buzzing with students and increased traffic as kids head back to class.

As a result, the Nelson Police Department (NPD) is reminding all motorists to exercise extra caution around school zones.

“Back to school is an exciting time for families. We are asking all road users to do their part in making sure students arrive safely each day,” said Special Constable Emily Taburiaux in a news release.

Drivers are being reminded to obey the 30 kilometre an hour speed limit in school zones, watch for posted signs and to remain alert when approaching school grounds and crosswalks.

According to ICBC, at least 50 children are injured while walking or biking throughout B.C in the month of September, the highest of any month of the year.

“A few extra seconds of caution can make all the difference," said Taburiaux.

According to a new ICBC survey, 31 per cent of B.C. drivers have admitted to speeding through a school zone during school hours at least sometimes. While four per cent confessed that they ‘always’ do it when the speed limit is in effect.

“Choosing to ignore these limits is not only breaking the law, it’s putting children at risk,” said Kathleen Nadalin, ICBC road safety manager. “We’re calling on all drivers to follow posted speed limits in school and playground zones whenever they’re in effect, to eliminate distractions."

The survey also revealed that 36 per cent of drivers have witnessed a collision or a near miss while driving in a school zone.

Police are also reminding drivers that they are legally required to stop when approaching a school bus that is displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop arm. In addition, traffic in both directions is required to stop while busses are loading or unloading passengers.