Nelson News  

BCWS extends area restriction for Bugaboo Provincial Park

Park restrictions extended

Story: 569636

BC Wildfire Service has extended the Area Restriction Order south of the Bugaboo Provincial Park.

The Silver Basin wildfire was estimated to be 34 hectares on Saturday but grew to 120 hectares over the course of the day.

Originally, the area restriction order was put in place on Aug 30 in the interest of public and responder safety while fire crews continue to try to contain the fire.

The order will remain in effect until Sept. 30, or until it is rescinded.

BCWS Information Officer, Meghan Graceffo, told Castanet that the fire's behaviour will depend on winds, slope, and the topography of the area.”

To view an updated map of the extended restricted areas, click here.

