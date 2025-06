Photo: DriveBC Highway 3B at Highway 22 near the Rossland Weigh Scale, northbound on Highway 3B.

RCMP said a section of Highway 3B has been closed for a police incident.

Cpl. James Grandy said in. Thursday morning media release that between 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., Highway 3B between Warfield and Rossland will be closed due to a police incident.

No details of the incident are being provided at this time.