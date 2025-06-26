Two Kootenay wildfires discovered after lightning storm rolls through the region

Photo: BC Wildfire map screenshot Two wildfires ignited shortly after a storm rolled through the Kootenay region on Wednesday.

A small fire is burning out of control northeast of Nelson after being discovered near Bradley Creek Wednesday evening.

As of the BC Wildfire Service's (BCWS) last update the fire is under one hectare and is classified as "burning out of control" about 23 kilometres east of Nelson on the North Shore. Castanet has reached out to BCWS to learn how crews responded to the fire.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by lightning, following the severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for the West Kootenay region by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Wednesday morning.

ECCC warned that conditions in the West Kootenay were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Arrow Lakes, Kootenay Lake and Slocan Lake, as well as the entire West Kootenay and Boundary region, and the East Kootenay including the Elk Valley.