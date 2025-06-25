Environment Canada predicting severe thunderstorm, rain for West Kootenay

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the West Kootenay.

Current conditions in the West Kootenay are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility, the warning explained.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain,” Environment Canada noted.

The severe thunderstorm watch from Environment Canada also was issued for Arrow Lakes, Kootenay Lake and Slocan Lake (all part of the West Kootenay), the Boundary region, the East Kootenay, including Elk Valley.