Final report delivered on Creston Valley alternative water supply feasibility study

Photo: https://engage.rdck.ca/cvstudy screen shot Currently, agricultural demand for water in the Creston Valley is supplied by the Arrow Creek water treatment plant, the Goat River, and numerous private groundwater wells and surface water licences.

A new report expected to help reduce pressure on the existing water systems, while looking for opportunities to increase water use efficiency and reduce system loss, has been submitted to the regional district.

The Creston Valley Alternative Water Supply Feasibility Study Final Report has been submitted to the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) from Associated Engineering (B.C.) Ltd.

The report reviewed and assessed the feasibility of providing an alternative long term water supply for agriculture in the Creston Valley.

This is an important step in better understanding current and future agricultural water needs and securing a sustainable water supply for agriculture in the valley, said Chris Gainham, RDCK utility services manager.

“This report is an important first step in recognizing the scale and complexity of water supply challenges for agriculture in the Creston Valley,” he said.

“The feasibility study does not present a shovel-ready project, but rather a roadmap that illustrates both the limits of our current systems and the magnitude of investment needed to address long-term agricultural water supply needs.

“This is valuable information that allows us to make more informed decisions. Moving forward, our efforts will concentrate on evaluating economic opportunities, the potential for crop diversification, and the cost-benefit of securing more reliable water—alongside the risks of doing nothing.”

In 2019, the RDCK board of directors adopted a Drinking Water Conservation Plan. According to the plan, treated drinking water from Arrow Creek is used to irrigate agricultural crops in the Creston Valley.

This project aims to explore alternative water sources and infrastructure required for crop irrigation, helping to sustain agriculture in the Creston Valley, said Gainham.

By securing a separate water source for irrigation, the objective of the project is to also promote drinking water conservation, preserving Arrow Creek's treated water for domestic use and alleviating pressure on the sensitive Goat River watershed.