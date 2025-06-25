Community to gather at Whitewater Ski Resort for Alex’s Whitewater Climb for KERPA

Photo: Whitewater website screenshot Alex’s Whitewater Climb for KERPA is held in honour of Alex Zimich (left), who tragically lost his life in a boating accident on Kootenay Lake on May 26, 2022.

A heartfelt community event honouring the memory of Alex Zimich and in support of the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association (KERPA) will take place on Saturday, July 5 at Whitewater Ski Resort.

Alex’s Whitewater Climb for KERPA (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) will see people hike or run laps along a 4.3-kilometre alpine route with a 251-metre elevation gain.

This event is held in honour of Alex Zimich, who tragically lost his life in a boating accident on Kootenay Lake on May 26, 2022, said Whitewater brand director Kyle Caçador-Florence. On that day, Dr. Nicholas Sparrow from KERPA arrived by helicopter to provide hospital-level emergency care on the lakeshore.

“While Alex could not be saved, Dr. Sparrow's exceptional skill and compassion brought peace to the Zimich family and saved the life of Alex's father, Rob,” said Caçador-Florence.

Starting at the Hummingbird Lodge, the climb will ascend to the top of the Silver King chair via the Quartz Ski Way Trail, then descend the Silver King Trail back to the lodge.

The event is open to all—whether you're aiming for multiple laps, cheering on others, or simply attending to learn more about KERPA's work in the community. There will be DJs spinning at the Hummingbird Lodge from 1- 7 p.m. along with a barbecue from 4-7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to donate to KERPA, a volunteer-driven charity that dispatches EMS physicians directly to critical 911 calls in the Kootenay region.

“KERPA's services are entirely funded by community donations, making events like this essential for sustaining their life-saving operations,” said Caçador-Florence. “Join us in celebrating Alex's legacy and supporting a cause that continues to make a profound impact in our community.”