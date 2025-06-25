Snowmobile club receives provincial grant for maintenance of six regional trails

Photo: Province of B.C. Nelson Sno-Goers Snowmobile Club maintains six major trails in the area, two close to Nelson, two more on the North Shore and a further two in the Slocan Valley.

One of the region’s snowmobile clubs will be receiving a little help for the next snow season in the West Kootenay.

On Tuesday the Nelson Sno-Goers Snowmobile Club received a $10,000 grant from the province for trail maintenance and signage upgrades.

The club maintains six major trails in the area, two close to Nelson, two more on the North Shore and a further two in the Slocan Valley.

The money came from the province’s Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Trail Fund, with $400,000 total supporting 20 regional projects, such as building new trails, maintaining existing trails, or promoting safe and responsible use among riders.

The projects are mainly led by volunteer groups and organizations that contribute thousands of hours to maintain and improve trails throughout the province.

East of the West Kootenay, the Kootenay Rockies ATV Club received $25,000 to support brushing and maintenance work on more than 22 kilometres of trail northeast of Cranbrook. Four key trail sections that form a scenic loop connecting the St. Mary River Valley, Angus Creek and Hell Roaring Forestry Service Road will be restored to improve access for ATV riders.

“The Kootenay Rockies ATV Club is excited to hear we will receive funding from the ORV Trail Fund to improve safety, promote responsible recreation and ensure long-term access to one of the region’s most beautiful trail networks,” said Bernie Ogonoski, chair, Kootenay Rockies ATV trail committee.

“These trail sections connect to a larger trail network in the area, thus providing some great riding over a vast scenic area just outside of Cranbrook.”

Now in its eighth year, the ORV Trail Fund is a user-funded program administered by Recreation Sites and Trails BC in partnership with the BC Power Sports Coalition. Since its beginning in 2017, more than $2 million has supported 160 projects throughout the province, removing financial barriers for communities and volunteer groups.

The Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Trail Fund is funded from a portion of vehicle registration fees collected by ICBC. The fund’s goal is to enhance off-road vehicle trails, providing both B.C. residents and visitors with a quality outdoor recreation experience.