Canada Day celebrations return to K.P. Park with games, eating contests, car show

Photo: Samantha Holomay Canada Day celebrations will be held in Salmo from June 27- July 1 this year.

Canada Day festivities are returning to Salmo next weekend.

Since July 1 falls on a Tuesday this year, the annual event will be held throughout the weekend and bleed into the next week.

This year's activities will kick off with a baseball game at K.P. Park and Lions Park, and will feature eating contests, lots of food, as well as a car show.

The Village of Salmo said the event will start with the slow-pitch tournament at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 27, with a pancake breakfast scheduled for each morning after that from 7:30-10:30 a.m.

After the Canada Day parade, the village will be hosting a flag-raising ceremony. K.P. Park, the Salmo Public Library, and the Salmo Swimming Pool will be filled with guests. There will also be a Bavarian beer garden, an inflatable castle and activities for kids at K.P. Park.

Attendees can also look forward to popcorn and glow sticks courtesy of Salmo girls' softball team before the fireworks show. Everyone is encouraged to come out and support their local non-profits, businesses and celebrate Canada’s big day.

More details about each scheduled event festival can be found on the Village of Salmo website.