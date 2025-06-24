Provincial arbitrator releases report on binding arbitration in contract negotiations

Photo: File Although not the full collective agreement, it is the arbitrated resolution of the final items in dispute between WPM and the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU).

Binding recommendations issued by arbitrator Vince Ready in the inland ferry labour dispute have been released.

On Tuesday afternoon a report concluding that the collective bargaining process had ended “by resolving the remaining outstanding issues through interest arbitration,” was released by the employer in the dispute, Western Pacific Marine.

Although not the full collective agreement, it is the arbitrated resolution of the final items in dispute between WPM and the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU). The recommendations will be incorporated into the new collective agreement, which takes effect retroactively as of April 1, 2024.

“We are pleased that this process is now complete and look forward to focusing our efforts on delivering safe and reliable ferry service to the Kootenay Lake region, whilst continuing to strengthen relationships with our crew and community,” said WPM general manager Odai Sirri in a statement.

In his report issued on June 10, Ready urged the two sides to rebuild their connections and the service after a fierce negotiation process that began late last year, and avoid any further lengthy disputes by going directly to arbitration.

“I urge the parties to collaborate on rebuilding the trust between them necessary for ensuring the sustainability of Kootenay Lake’s essential transportation network in future,” he wrote. “These parties have had two lengthy labour disputes in their last two rounds of negotiations which have had a significant impact on the communities served by WPM.

“Therefore, I recommend that in future negotiations and in the event a strike vote is conducted or a lock out notice is served, and prior to any job action, that the parties engage the services of a special mediator pursuant to the B.C. Labour Relations Code who will issue recommendations using the well-established principles of interest arbitration.”

The process might not be over completely, however, Ready hinted at in his report.

“In the event the parties are unable to resolve the outstanding implementation issues with respect to day for day scheduling by Sept. 30, I recommend that all outstanding matters at that time be referred back to me or another arbitrator agreed between the parties to be fully and finally resolved through final offer selection,” said Ready in his decision.

That process would require each party to provide their best and final offer to settle outstanding matters.

“From those, I will issue a final and binding decision picking the best option based on the arguments advanced including those on operational requirements,” Ready explained.