13 per cent of homes in Kaslo have unsafe safe radon levels, tests find

Photo: Samantha Holomay 60 homes in Kaslo were found to have unsafe radon levels while four reportedly have very high levels.

Thirteen per cent of homes in Kaslo are above Health Canada’s radon limits, ranking as the second highest community that has been tested.

In the winter of 2024, 100 test kits were given to Kaslo homeowners as part of a 91-day testing program, and the results showed that 60 homes, which represent about 13 per cent of the homes in the community, were found to have radon levels higher than what Health Canada considers to be safe.

Photo: Take Action on Radon A comparison of each community's percentage of homes with higher than safe radon levels.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for individuals who don't smoke, and is even more harmful for people who do. The gas is radioactive and can get inside homes through cracks in the walls, floors and foundations. The problem is that you can’t see or smell it, and breathing it over long periods can cause lung cancer. Uranium, which exists in the ground all across Canada, can break down over time, which eventually creates gas.

It's estimated that 3,000 Canadians die every year from this.

Anne-Marie Nicol, a risk assessment and environmental health scientist at BCCDC, said that this is because Canada is a uranium-rich country. She explained that a lot of uranium mines still operate in Canada, predominantly in Saskatchewan, but British Columbia has had a moratorium since 1986.

She explained that many of the known deposits that exist in the Interior have not been mined.

"What is important to know about lung cancer is as people are not smoking anymore, lung cancer rates are not coming down," said Nicol.

One of the reasons rates may not be decreasing could be increased risk of exposure to wildfire smoke and other carcinogens, like arsenic in drinking water.

According to the Take Action on Radon program, homes with radon levels of 200 Bq/m³- -500 Bq/m³ or over should take action to reduce the radon levels within a year.

The test also found that four homes in Kaslo were found to have very high radon levels that should be rectified immediately. If a radon level is below 200 Bq/m³, it is within the Canadian guideline. However, even if it is below the level, homeowners should consider retesting within the next five years.

Levels tend to be higher on the ground floor, in a basement, and many homes could have high radon levels and be unaware because the only way to detect this invisible gas is to test for it.

Many people would assume that older houses would be worse when it comes to radon, but that's not necessarily the case. Nicol said that if you have an old, leaky house, you're less likely to have a radon problem. Newer homes are often built to be "airtight" to save energy, but when they are constructed too tightly, radon can build up over time with poor ventilation.

There is some good news, though, and that is that radon levels can be easily reduced. Testing your home is the first step, and if you find that radon levels are high, mitigation systems can be installed to reduce exposure.

In Canada, there is a national certification program, standards and guidelines for radon reduction. Pam Warkentin, executive director of the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists, recommends that all homeowners use a C-NRPP-certified mitigation professional to reduce high levels.

They also conduct follow-up testing to ensure radon levels were reduced and said that there is a specific grant available in Canada called the LungsMatter Radon Mitigation grant through the Canadian Lung Association.