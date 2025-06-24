Due process not part of landscape for development of recreation campus: sports council co-chair

Photo: Timothy Schafer Long-time athlete, sport and recreation builder and supporter, Bill McDonnell, speaks to city council Monday night on the need to keep a corner of the Nelson Recreation Campus property for recreation needs.

Through several public meetings, public hearings and development vetting’s, resistance by recreation groups to non-recreational development in the corner of the Nelson Recreation Campus has never wavered.

From sideline to sideline, from goal to goal, every sport and recreation group representative has been staunch in their defence of the land once decreed to only be for recreation purposes.

On Monday night at a public hearing at Nelson City Hall to change the land-use designation for a Front and Hall street corner of the property behind the Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC), several recreation representatives spoke in an attempt to stave off elimination of that dream for recreation expansion on the campus.

The resistance was clear, but the recreational intention for the land has never been articulated.

But the process was never put in place to discuss what could be there. And it’s time was due.

“Due process is what I am pushing for as part of the Nelson Regional Sports Council (NRSC),” said Dave McCulloch, co-chair of the council, at the meeting Monday night. “To at least have a seat at the table.”

When the idea for the Nelson CARES 50-unit, mixed-use affordable housing project was tabled in October it was on a very tight timeline. There needed to be a project idea submitted because an election was coming.

NRSC put out a letter asking why the city was willing to amalgamate land that didn’t belong to them, nor give an opportunity for another proponent to come forward with an idea for the land.

“And that’s the part of the due process we haven’t seen,” he said. “Let’s look at the bigger picture. Let’s look at what the community needs.”

In 2014 the other end of the Front Street property of the campus was “piecemealed” to another affordable housing project, said McCulloch, despite a study at the time noting Nelson needed space to accommodate the growth of volleyball and basketball in the city.

“If we keep cutting away land, we live in the mountains, there is no more land coming our way. We are literally locked,” he said. “If we give the facility space away today we are going to pay in the future.”

McCulloch pointed to the loss of the bowling alley to more affordable housing several years ago, and recently the loss of the curling club as indications the recreational facilities are being eroded. Feasibility studies point to the need for indoor walking tracks, he said, and the city needs space for cooling centres as climate change ramps up the heat of summer.

“All these pieces of the puzzle we need to address aren’t being addressed with more units of affordable housing,” he said. “I am not opposed to anything. What I want to see is the community get what it deserves which is all of the infrastructure it needs to grow and proposer in the future.”

But the project delivered Monday night was never a discussion of what the community needs, said McCulloch. The project has been pushed through, with minimal meetings at inopportune times.

“You talk to the average person who is going to be engaged in these … and they think the decision was made before the process started,” he said.