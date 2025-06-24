Residential project proposed for recreation campus lands moves through third reading

Photo: Timothy Schafer City council — including (from left) Kate Tait, Jesse Woodward and Keith Page — listens to people speaking at the public hearing Monday night in council chambers.

After months of debate and three hours of discussion at a public hearing Monday night, a land use zoning amendment for a piece of Nelson city property near the community complex is close to becoming legislation.

On Monday night city council narrowly passed third reading on amendments for the Official Community Plan and the Zoning Bylaw, allowing for a 50-unit multi-residential building only constructed on the Front Street (and a portion of Hall Street) property.

Although discussion at the council table moved for and against the project — and many people spoke at length in the public hearing in favour of the project and also in support of leaving the lands for recreation only — the passing of third reading has not sealed the debate.

In fact, Coun. Keith Page — who had to deal with the issue as a city councillor, Nelson and District Recreation Commission No. 5 chair and the city’s representative to the regional district board — felt it was only the beginning.

Through public conversations, commission and board debates, he said a lot had been heard on what to do with the land on Front Street, and that people want both housing and recreation uses included.

“They want this land to do both. They want this land to accomplish multiple means at once; they want that mixed use. And that’s what this decision in front of us today tells us,” he said.

“My support for this decision, currently, for land use, for mixed use, for consolidated use of it so we can do housing and recreation is a ‘Yes.’”

But he put a flag on that yes. He said there are other decisions coming down before July 31 — the deadline for the housing project developer Nelson CARES to submit an application to the province for financial support — that talk about what the building itself is, about the “orphan” lot which speaks to the opportunity to put something together that meets multiple needs versus one very small lot that no one will be able to do much with.

“When those decisions come forward … I am going to have a much more critical view of the building,” he said, and the question of how that building is going to serve all of those needs will be asked.

Changing the zoning was the right thing to do, he said, but it doesn’t go far enough.

“When we get to what the building actually is, I have reservations. Serious ones,” he said.

Although Mayor Janice Morrison and Coun. Kate Tait spoke and voted against the amendments, councillors Jesse Woodward and Leslie Payne tipped the balance toward approval.

Payne felt the decision Monday night was far from the final word as well, with council’s decision just advancing the project to the next step of many to come.

“Changing the OCP does not commit us to the project, it just leaves the door open to the next step,” she said. “That’s why I think we are not ‘green lighting’ it; the government with the funding to contribute millions of dollars to our community to solve a challenge that we have,” would be a green light.

After city council granted first and second reading on June 3 both Recreation Commission No. 5 and the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors met to consider the recreation space component of the proposed project, and both said ‘No’ to donating the property for the project.

Despite these decisions, city staff recommended moving forward with the proposed amendments and rezoning, said city senior planner Ken Bourdeau, in a report to council.

“Both a standalone residential project and a mixed residential/recreation project are consistent with the Official Community Plan. Furthermore, the proposed CD10 zone is sufficiently flexible to support either scenario,” he said.

Getting a reading on third reading

Third reading is considered “approval in principle,” indicating that council supports the proposed OCP and Zoning Bylaw amendments and it will grant final adoption once all required conditions are met, said Bourdeau in his report.

In this case, approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MoTT) is required, as the subject property is located within 800 metres of an intersection on a provincial highway.

Once MoTT approval is received, staff will return the bylaws to city council for final adoption.

“If council approves adoption of the bylaws, staff will bring back a request for a resolution to support a housing only project on the city-owned portion of the site,” said Bourdeau.