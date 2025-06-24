17 local events receive Trust support to celebrate arts, culture and community  

Photo: Submitted Steamboat Mountain Music Festival in Edgewater.

That sound you hear this summer likely is coming from Basin Festival Grants supporting 10 festivals across the West Kootenay, with 17 total in the Basin region.

To help ensure that residents can continue to enjoy these experiences, Funded by Columbia Basin Trust and delivered by the West Kootenay Regional Arts Council (WKRAC), the program is helping arts presenters and community organizers deliver meaningful, inclusive celebrations throughout the summer.

“Summer festivals are something we all look forward to each year; what better way is there to celebrate our amazing communities than being part of an outdoor music or arts fest,” said Christine Nichol, manager, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust.

“Along with showcasing our rich and diverse arts and culture scene, these events are critical contributors to our local economies. By supporting the work of presenters, artists, non-profits and volunteers, we help strengthen the resilience and vibrancy of our communities.”

The events are cherished traditions that bring people together and contribute to what makes Basin communities vibrant, welcoming and full of spirit, she added. The program reflects the Trust’s commitment to helping communities remain vibrant and creative, particularly as the arts sector adapts to recent changes in available funding.

In Nelson, four arts organizations will receive money from the Trust, including the Nelson and District Arts Council ($15,000) for the Nelson International Mural Festival and $9,900 for Nelson ArtWalk.

The Kootenay Literary Society will get $8,000 for the Elephant Mountain Lit Festival, while the Nelson Civic Theatre Society will receive $15,000 for the STOODIS Indigenous Film and Arts Festival.

Across the West Kootenay region, the Slocan Lake Arts Council will get $4,236 for the Sunset Series — concerts in Centennial Park — Ymir’s Renascence Arts and Sustainability Society will get $15,000 for the Tiny Lights Music festival, and Kaslo’s Kaslo Jazz Etc. Society will get $15,000 for the Kaslo Jazz Festival.

Trail and District Arts Council will get $15,000 for the Music in the Park series, Edgewater’s Steamboat Mountain Music Society will receive $15,000 for the Steamboat Mountain Music Festival and Crawford Bay’s Starbelly Jam Society will get $15,000 for its annual festival.