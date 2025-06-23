Regional district board decides to not support housing project for recreation land

Photo: File The portion of regional district lands (left) will not be included in the City of Nelson, Nelson CARES project.

The request to donate a sliver of property to a housing project proposal for an expansion of the Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC) has been denied.

On Thursday (June 19) morning the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors voted to uphold a Nelson and District Recreation Commission No. 5 decision to not donate the RDCK lands to the City of Nelson at 824 Front Street specifically for the Nelson CARES Society proposed housing project in its current form.

The commission explored and discussed the potential of expanding the NDCC in partnership with Nelson CARES and the City of Nelson by committing to a lease with Nelson CARES for 5,492 square feet of recreation space for the NDCC.

The timeframe, lack of public consultation and the ongoing leasing costs for the portion of the project designated for recreation (5,000 square feet) were more than the commission was willing to assume.

“We had an extremely good discussion at Rec. 5 earlier this week and we came to this decision, not lightly, but certainly there were a number of factors that led the commissioners to feel that perhaps it was too large of a commitment for too long of a time for Rec. 5 to take on at this time,” said Tom Newell, Area F director and commission member, at the RDCK board meeting.

“We didn’t lightly abandon the idea of supporting affordable housing … but at the end of the day it just seemed like too large of a financial commitment for too long.”

A 2022 RDCK Service Review completed by commission identified that “…for all investments in new or expanded services over $250,000…” per year getting voter assent should be considered.

The financial commitment is $250,000 to $300,000 per year for the lease plus operational costs, and RDCK staff report stated. Operational costs like utilities were still undefined but included in the lease cost.

“We would have possibly considered it with referendum, but not without referendum” because the operational costs are relatively unknown for the space, added Area E director Cheryl Graham.

Planning and engaging the public were important factors in the decision, said City of Nelson representative to the RDCK board and Rec. 5 chair, Keith Page.

“In the end, the questions around the proposal were not at a clear spot that we could say, ‘Yes, we could go ahead with this,’” he said.

With the land not getting approved for transfer to the city’s portion for the project, it will likely remain unused. In a staff report to the commission it was stated there was no evidence the RDCK could build the space to Provincial Building Code Step 3 for less, and for less administrative oversight.