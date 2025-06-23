Residential project slated for recreation property to have public hearing in council chambers

Photo: Submitted City Hall council chambers will host a public hearing on the Front Street development tonight (5 p.m.).

Tonight’s public hearing on the housing project proposed for a corner of the Nelson Recreation Campus will have a different proposal on the table than it did when the meeting was set on June 3.

Once pitched as a combination residential building with a recreation component — with the recreational square footage spanning a sliver of regional district property — the proposal has been distilled down to a residential project only.

Tonight in city council chambers at Nelson City Hall (5 p.m.) Nelsonites will hear the case for an amendment to the zoning for the property that could see a 50-unit multi-residential building only constructed on the Front Street (and a portion of Hall Street) property.

Since city council granted first and second reading on June 3 both Recreation Commission No. 5 and the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors have met to consider the recreation space component of the proposed project, and both have said ‘No’ to donating the property for the project.

Despite these decisions, city staff recommend moving forward with the proposed Official Community Plan (OCP) amendment and rezoning, said city senior planner Ken Bourdeau, in a report previewing the public hearing.

“Both a standalone residential project and a mixed residential/recreation project are consistent with the Official Community Plan. Furthermore, the proposed CD10 zone is sufficiently flexible to support either scenario,” he said.

Following the public hearing, staff are recommending that council pass third reading to the amending bylaws.

Photo: Submitted The property lines overview.

A done deal?

Third reading is considered “approval in principle,” indicating that council supports the proposed OCP and Zoning Bylaw amendments and it will grant final adoption once all required conditions are met, said Bourdeau in his report.

In this case, approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MoTT) is required, as the subject property is located within 800 metres of an intersection on a provincial highway.

Once MoTT approval is received, staff will return the bylaws to council for final adoption.

“If council approves adoption of the bylaws, staff will bring back a request for a resolution to support a housing only project on the city-owned portion of the site,” said Bourdeau.