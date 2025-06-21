Japanese art of flower arranging workshop pays tribute to Japanese Canadians

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Ikebana, the centuries-old Japanese art of flower arranging, embodies a profound connection between nature and human expression.

The history and beauty of Ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of flower arranging, will be revealed in a one-day workshop in New Denver.

On Saturday, June 21 at Bosun Hall in New Denver, the Japanese art of flower arranging will be taught in three formats: exhibition, demonstration and workshop.

“This event is specifically for those living in the smaller communities in, and surrounding, New Denver that do not always have access to Japanese culture events,” noted a press release from the organizers, Japanese Canadian Legacies.

“This chosen location of New Denver is paying tribute to over 10,000 Japanese Canadians that were forcibly interned into camps during World War II.”

Ikebana, the centuries-old Japanese art of flower arranging, embodies a profound connection between nature and human expression.

This event invites attendees to immerse themselves in the exquisite beauty and serene elegance of Ikebana using locally foraged natural materials.

“Ikebana in New Denver will bring, share, teach the traditional Japanese art of Ikebana,” the organizers’ stated.

The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hall on June 21, with a demonstration at 1 p.m.

This project is made possible with funding from the Japanese Canadian Legacies Society (JCLS) Community Fund, Sogetsu (School of Ikebana) Vancouver Branch, and the Vancouver Ikebana Association.

The New Denver Ikebana project has the endorsement from the Consulate General of Japan in Vancouver.