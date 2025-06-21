Indigenous students’ learning pathways honoured at Selkirk College graduation ceremony

Photo: Submitted In total, there were 24 self-identified Indigenous students who took part in the Selkirk College convocation ceremony this year across all programs.

Surrounded by the warm embrace of the families and staff, accomplishments by Indigenous students were recognized on the eve of Selkirk College Convocation 2025.

The annual Indigenous graduation ceremony was held at the Indigenous Arbour on Nelson’s Tenth Street Campus in late-May where students were celebrated alongside their peers, instructors, the Indigenous services team, elders and invited guests.

Seven self-identified Indigenous graduates of the college attended the event that included a blanket ceremony, speeches, sharing and overall pride in achievement.

“It is our honour and joy to hold the Indigenous graduate luncheon every year before convocation,” said Dianne Biin, the director of Indigenous services. “It’s an opportunity to appreciate student strength and beauty as they build their learning and leadership paths. We also love hosting the families and holding space with First Nation partners and funders to celebrate together and recognize achievements through ceremony.”

The Indigenous Services Department provides shared cultural teachings, activities, counselling, financial support and academic guidance through the post-secondary pathway that Indigenous students choose.

At the graduation event, all seven students took part in a blanket ceremony where they were wrapped by Indigenous services team members Rodney Noskiye and Danica Weager. A symbol of respect and recognition, the blankets are intended to carry the graduates forward onto their next chapter.

Rick Desautel from the Sinixt Nation then gifted each student with an eagle feather he gathered that were ribbon wrapped by Noskiye in the college’s colours of burgundy and gold.

