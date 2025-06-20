Special weather statement issued for highway passes, low elevations in West Kootenay

Photo: Submitted The West Kootenay summits could be hit with wet snow over the weekend, with up to four centimetres falling tonight.

Snow on top and heavy rain down below is the prognostication for the West Kootenay as it heads into the weekend.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass area along Highway 3, with possible wet snow over high elevation highway passes.

“An upper disturbance will settle over southern British Columbia and bring widespread showers and a possibility of wet snow over the highway summits,” noted the statement from Environment Canada.

Snow levels may temporarily lower to 1,200-1,600 metres as intense bands of precipitation move through. Snowfall accumulations will be highly variable depending on elevation, the report stated.

At lower elevations, Environment Canada says up to 40 millimetres of rain may fall between Friday and Saturday afternoon. There could be a trace of snow or up to four centimetres expected tonight (Friday) to Saturday afternoon.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the statement from Environment Canada warned.