Stay approved on ostrich cull order until appeal to be heard in Ottawa in one month

A stay has been granted by the Federal Court of Appeal on the cull order for 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) near Edgewood.

According to court records, the plan to pause the cull at the farm — 220 kilometres northwest of Nelson — until an appeal in the case can be heard was granted Friday afternoon in Ottawa.

Katie Pasitney, who co-owns the farm with her mother, thanked people on social media for their support and said earlier that the animals will be safe from a cull for another month while they gather material for the appeal hearing in Ottawa.

“This is our time and this is the change we are going to make and this is what we are fighting for,” she said.

On May 26 UOF filed a notice of appeal challenging the federal court’s decision dismissing the two applications for judicial review and on June 2, UOF filed a motion for a stay until such time as the appeal is heard.

Earlier this week the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said it will pause the cull until the stay was removed, but it will not deviate from its Dec. 31, 2024 order that declared the animals were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and, therefore, slated for death.

“Given that the flock has had multiple laboratory-confirmed cases of H5N1 and the ongoing serious risks for animal and human health and trade, the CFIA continues planning for humane depopulation with veterinary oversight at the infected premises,” the CFIA statement to Castanet (Nelson) read on June 17.

There had been a pause initially on the ostrich disposal order, the CFIA explained, because of the interlocutory injunction Universal filed to stop the ostrich cull. But on May 13, federal court dismissed both of Universal Ostrich Farms’ (UOF) applications for judicial review.

If the stay is removed, the CFIA knows it will have to contend with an encampment of supporters on the farm in order to depopulate the ostriches. It revealed it will not release details about individual farms, and specific operational plans and dates will not be shared with the public in advance of the depopulation.

“A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) presence is now required for any CFIA on-farm activities,” the CFIA noted.

For its part, the CFIA has maintained that UOF has not cooperated with the requirements set out under the Health of Animals Act (HAA) and failed to undertake biosecurity risk mitigation measures.

— with files from The Canadian Press